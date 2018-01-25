Lupita Nyong’o Shares Behind The Scenes Photo From Black Panther Set

Business is underway in Atlanta, as filming has finally begun for Marvel’s Black Panther. After the character first appeared in Captain America: Civil War, the mighty King T’Challa is finally getting his own movie.

Some photos from behind the scenes surfaced online early this week, showing that Martin Freeman is indeed returning for the movie. Today however, a cast member finally started teasing the fun on Twitter.

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o shared a photo from the set on the social media site, but she was careful not to let fans see any details about the film. All that we can see is the wonderful spread across Nyong’o’s face, and that it’s a sunny day in Georgia.

The actress appears to be totally covered in blankets and jackets, so she’s obviously not directly on the camera. While it could be a cold day in Atlanta, this also could be a way of covering up her costume. The Wakandan costumes are sure to be extravagant, so any details there could potentially spoil some plot info.

Lupita Nyong’o – along with Chadwick Boseman – helps lead an all-star cast, including talented performers Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman.

Directed by Ryan Coogler (“Fruitvale Station,” “Creed”), “Black Panther” stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role alongside Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, and Florence Kasumba. The film arrives in theaters on February 16, 2018.

