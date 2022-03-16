Madame Web: Sydney Sweeney Tags Marvel Studios In Casting Announcement

Sony’s getting ready to film the next project in its superhero franchise, and it just cast a rising star. Wednesday afternoon, news surfaced Madame Web had cast Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney in an undisclosed role. The news itself is pretty big in its own right, despite Sweeney’s character still being kept under wraps. What happened after the news was revealed, however, has some Marvel fans scratching their head.

Sharing a screenshot of the news to her social media accounts, Sweeney not only tagged Madame Web Dakota Johnson in her posts, but she also tagged Sony Pictures…and Marvel Studios. Despite the two studios working together with the film rights to Spider-Man, only Spidey’s trilogy and the closing moments of Venom: Let There Be Carnage technically take place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To date, Marvel Studios has not said it’s helping produce Madame Web, or any other movies currently in development as part of Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. It’s also not the first time a cast or crew member may have spoiled the involvement of Marvel Studios’ help with a Sony production. In 2020, Olivia Wilde seemingly suggested Kevin Feige was overseeing her Sony superhero project, reported to be Spider-Woman.

“All I can say is that this is by far the most exciting thing that’s happened to me because not only do I get to trell a story that…. listen to me, trying to avoid Kevin Feige’s pellet gun,” Wilde said in an interview with EW. “We are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, this super hero space, and infuse it with their own perspective. Not only do I get to tell the story as a director but I get to develop the story and that was what made it so incredible for me. I get to do it with thee aforementioned Katie Silverman, who, she and I love to do all sorts of things together but our love started with Booksmart. To know that we went from telling a story about female friendship in high school to this other stratosphere now is just super exciting.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available wherever movies are sold. Madame Webb has yet to set a release date.

