Man Dressed as Spider-Man Taken Away by Police After Disrupting Basketball Game

There are many things you expect to see during a basketball game, but one of them is not a person dressed as Spider-Man running onto the court. That’s exactly what happened though during the PBA Philippine Cup Finals. The series between San Miguel and Magnolia (who are tied 2 – 2 at the moment) took an unexpected turn when a man dressed as Spider-Man ran onto the court from the opposite side, and he caused quite a bit of chaos during his time on the floor. As you might imagine, he was arrested for the intrusion, and since the game was televised you can watch the incident play out in the video above.

The man ran out onto the floor holding a small sign, and it started off fine since the action was taking place on the opposite side. Once he got to half court though, the action quickly bounded the other way, and that caused one of San Miguel’s players, June Mar Fajardo, to collide with Spider-Man, knocking Fajardo down.

Spider-Man kept going, but he was more like a pinball, running into two more people before people realized what was happening and security swarmed him. The video shows them escorting him to the back, but Majardo remained on the ground, as he was evidently hit in the jaw during the collision.

According to the Sports Inquirer the sign he was holding said Vote Love, and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the man was taken to the nearest police station, though there was plenty of reactions from the press at the event, who tried speaking with him while he was in the hallway before being taken to the station.

It isn’t clear what the person’s name is or why he decided to run onto the court, but we’ll keep you posted.

This isn’t the first time someone has come onto a court or field in this manner, though it is one of the few times that someone has been dressed as Spider-Man while doing so.

