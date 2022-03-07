Mark Hamill Shares Reaction To One Of The Most Bizarre Pieces Of Spider-Man Merch

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill took to social media this weekend to point out an unintentionally hilarious piece of Spider-Man: No Way Home product integration. And yeah, if you worked on Star Wars, you know all about how funny the things that you get your face (or…other parts) on can be, so it’s probably no surprise this stuck out to him. In the initial tweet, Hamill asked, “Does this mean his Spidey-sense is tingling?,” and added the hashtag ” #Depends.” But, whether a result of unwanted traffic from Hamill’s attention, or some other vagary of Twitter, the original tweet he was responding to ended up getting deleted.

Fortunately, Hamill had apparently kept the image in question, and was able to share it. The result? Spider-Man climbing down the side of a tissue box, with tissues appearing to emanate from his bottom. Cue all the jokes about how spiders really spin webs.

You can see the image (in a clarifying tweet) below.

The most irritating thing on Twitter is when someone deletes a tweet you comment on, isolating your reply & rendering it totally incomprehensible. Here is the original image: https://t.co/EO9JhiYTcW pic.twitter.com/vmy64qTGPn — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 7, 2022

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and even before it was officially happening, that had fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.