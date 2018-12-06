Mark Ruffalo Congratulates ‘Black Panther’ on Golden Globe Awards Nominations

It’s a huge day for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is finally getting some overdue recognition during Awards Season.

Earlier today, it was announced that Black Panther was up for three Golden Globe awards, including Best Drama. Fans were quick to offer their congratulations to the movie, and there’s no MCU fan quite as vocal and supportive as Mark Ruffalo.

Ruffalo, who is best known for playing The Hulk/Bruce Banner in the MCU, constantly takes to Twitter to wish his fellow MCU stars a Happy Birthday, plug Marvel artists, and even promote the Marvel films he’s not in.

Couldn’t happen to a better group of people! //t.co/xLfNSa2IYK — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 6, 2018

“Couldn’t happen to a better group of people,” the actor tweeted.

Black Panther has some stiff competition in the Best Drama category, going up against BlacKkKlansman (directed by Spike Lee), If Beale Street Could Talk (directed by Barry Jenkins), A Star is Born (directed by Bradley Cooper), and Bohemian Rhapsody (directed by Bryan Singer). However, don’t discount the superhero film, which definitely stands a chance, especially considering it’s the highest rated film out of all of them.

This nomination is a big deal for Marvel, making it the first Best Picture nod for any of the company’s 20 films. It’s also only the second superhero film in history to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Golden Globes, and the first ever for Best Drama. Back in 2016, Deadpool earned a nomination in the Best Musical or Comedy category.

In addition to Best Drama, the film has also earned nominations for Best Original Song (“All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar) and Best Original Score (by Ludwig Göransson).

Of all the MCU films, it’s no surprise Black Panther is getting the most recognition considering the combined excellence of Ryan Coogler’s directing and the work done by the cast. The film stars Chadwick Boseman in the titular role alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Andy Serkis.

Congrats to Ryan Coogler, Kevin Feige, and everyone involved in Black Panther! We’ll be rooting for you!

Also, shout-out to Mark Ruffalo for being the most supportive guy in the MCU— someone give this man a Golden Globe for Best Achievement in Friendship!

The Golden Globes air on January 6, 2019, 8:00 PM EST.