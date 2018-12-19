Mark Ruffalo Issues a Challenge to Some of His Fellow Avengers

Santa Hulk is here and he’s all about spreading holiday cheer and paying it forward!

Mark Ruffalo, best known for playing The Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to Twitter today to spread some love, and he’s encouraging his fellow MCU actors to do the same.

First, he posted a link to this Starbucks gift card, encouraging his followers to use it and add on.

I was so inspired by your generous spirit during the #PayItForwardChallenge last year that I want to do it again this holiday season! Enjoy a drink on me this morning. I encourage you to add on to this gift card or start your own ☕️ pic.twitter.com/weMhCsBjaR — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 19, 2018

“I was so inspired by your generous spirit during the #PayItForwardChallenge last year that I want to do it again this holiday season!,” Ruffalo writes, “Enjoy a drink on me this morning. I encourage you to add on to this gift card or start your own.”

Many fans have already bought their coffee courtesy of Ruffalo. “Enjoy!,” he responded to one lucky fan while others received some green heart emojis. As if that wasn’t enough, the actor sent out a second tweet, encouraging his pals to join in on the challenge.

Let’s shake it up! I challenge @DonCheadle, @ChrisEvans, @RobertDowneyJr, @TomHolland1996, @Zendaya, & @shaunking to join me in spreading the holiday cheer. You can start your own gift card, add to this one, or donate to an organization of your choice 💚 #PayItForwardChallenge //t.co/MZzzEQ6eXb — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 19, 2018

“Let’s shake it up!,” he tweeted. “I challenge @DonCheadle, @ChrisEvans, @RobertDowneyJr, @TomHolland1996, @Zendaya, & @shaunking to join me in spreading the holiday cheer. You can start your own gift card, add to this one, or donate to an organization of your choice.”

As you can see, he included the handles of Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), and Zendaya (Michelle “MJ” Jones).

He also included columnist Shaun King, co-founder of Real Justice, who was the first to pass along the message.

“I’m on my way,” King wrote.

Zendaya was the first on the Marvel list to share the post, confirming that she’s taken part in the challenge.

This is awesome, done and done♥️👊🏽 //t.co/o7sifPIt0G — Zendaya (@Zendaya) December 19, 2018

“This is awesome, done and done,” the actress tweeted.

We’ll be on close watch to see if any of the other Avengers join in on the holiday cheer.

This isn’t the first time Ruffalo has emphasized the importance of giving around the holidays. On Thanksgiving, which also happened to be the actor’s birthday, he asked that people donate to the Solutions Project.

While the Avengers may be in high spirits in real life, things aren’t looking too great for them on screen. The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released earlier this month and it looks like each of our favorite heroes are going through major struggles after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.