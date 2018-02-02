Mark Ruffalo Shares A Look At His Final Exit From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Movies

As Mark Ruffalo walks off into the sunset, presumably with a sad piano playing, he has given fans a look at his final departure from the Avengers: Infinity War movies, in which he plays The Incredible Hulk.

The image, a photo being shared on Reddit, was apparently taken during Ruffalo’s final exit on his last day of filming.

He does abbreviate it as “IW,” suggesting maybe that this is the last exit from Infinity War, the already-announced title for the next Avengers movie, but given that it is a recent post on Reddit, one assumes it is a recent photo.

Comments on the photo often referenced the bindle Ruffalo is carrying here, comparing the idea of Hulk walking away with his possessions on a stick to the customary closing scenes from Bill Bixby’s Incredible Hulk TV show.

Reactions to the “Bixby moment” ranged from joking to the more serious “…could that really be how the Hulk leaves? Sad and alone?’ kind of questions.

What’s equally likely is that Ruffalo, on his way out the door, found an appropriate prop to joke around with cast and crew, and it was inadvertently caught on camera by set spies.

