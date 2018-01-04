Mark Ruffalo Stealing Pics On ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Set

Evidently, Marvel Studios doesn’t just have to worry about fans catching photos of the Infinity War set, as it seems the Hulk has decided to steal a few of his own.

To be fair, steal is an operative term. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo plays a significant role in Infinity War and Avengers 4, and recently shared an image of himself in the mocap suit. He is standing in front of a mirror with an iPhone, and he seems to be implying he’s been roaming the set snapping pictures.

“Spoiler Alert…On set of #infinitywar stealing pics.”

So, what else is on that camera? A personal hope is that somewhere on there is a shot of a mocap Ruffalo fighting a mocap Groot because that would just make for an epic picture. A mocap Josh Brolin would also be worth seeing, but the possibilities are endless.

Of course, it could just be this photo, which means Ruffalo is mean…so mean.

At least this time he’s in control of the camera. Last year Ruffalo accidentally gave fans the first 10 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok thanks to an Instagram live gone wrong. It continued to air while he was attending a screening of the film until people started blowing up his phone letting him know it was still going.

It is likely he will not be making that same mistake for Avengers: Infinity War.

First up for Marvel though is Black Panther, which hits theaters on February 16, 2018. Avengers: Infinity War follows on May 4, 2018, paving the way for Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. The animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse lands on December 14, followed by Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019.

