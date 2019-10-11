Mark Ruffalo Shows Off “Tony Stark Collection” with Thor: Ragnarok Throwback

There are many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars who are a true delight on social media, including Mark Ruffalo, the actor best known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Ruffalo is very outspoken about his political beliefs, often sharing information about environmental charities and recently clapping back at Ellen DeGeneres over her George W. Bush “kindness” comments. However, the actor isn’t all business online. Ruffalo also loves posting fun throwbacks, and his latest shows him “rocking” Tony Stark’s clothing in Thor: Ragnarok.

View this post on Instagram Rocking the Tony Stark 2017 collection 😎 #FBF #ThorRagnarok A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Oct 11, 2019 at 6:04am PDT

“Rocking the Tony Stark 2017 collection 😎 #FBF #ThorRagnarok,” Ruffalo wrote.

He also posted the image to Twitter, which you can view here.

Many people commented on the posts, including Game of Thrones star, Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy):

“T shirt is 🔥,” Allen wrote.

Many fans replied, too:

“You so rock it 💯💯💯,” @jennyparksy commented.

“You’re my favorite Marvel stan account tbh,” @rxnsones joked on Twitter.

“THE MOST ICONIC MCU CHARACTER. NO I DON’T TAKE CRITICISM,” @endgamethor added.

Ruffalo will be returning to Marvel to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…? in 2021. However, there’s no word if Ruffalo will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four in a live-action capacity. Many people are hoping he’ll make an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk, as well as the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Considering Ruffalo’s love for the Thor: Ragnarok cast, fans are holding out hope for a Revengers reunion.

Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can soon be seen starring in the upcoming movie, Dark Waters. He’s also starring in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

