Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Trolls Him By Using Marvel Wrapping Paper For His Christmas Gifts

Martin Scorsese’s name was in a lot of headlines this year after he criticized Marvel movies and now-famously said those films are “not cinema.” The comment resulted in dozens of actors and filmmakers sharing their thoughts and became a hot button issue during interviews around releases for super hero movies. Now, Scorsese’s daugher Francesca is having a little fun with the whole thing with a joke on Christmas morning. Francesca Scorsese wrapped her father’s Christmas presents in Marvel-themed wrapping paper, sharing a look at the Hulk, Captain America, Thor and other Marvel-character plastered design of the paper on her Instagram.

The photo has since made its way to Twitter, where it is going viral. The whole thing is an A1 Expert level troll job by Scorsese’s daugher, having a little fun with him after his comments exploded in a way that he probably did not expect them to.

Check out the Marvel-themed wrapping paper on the legendary filmmaker’s Christmas gift in the tweet below.

MARTIN SCORSESE’S DAUGHTER’S INSTAGRAM STORY LMFAO pic.twitter.com/XTV2g6tVtY — chris kringle quinn (@chrisvonquinn) December 25, 2019

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese told Empire earlier this year. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Scorsese was credited as a producer on DC’s Joker movie but did not do much work on the film. Still, he called it “remarkable.”

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn chimed into the conversation after Scorsese’s comments were published. “Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers,” Gunn said on Twitter. “I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way.” Many would go on to explain that Gunn’s films alone were exactly what Scorsese said Marvel films are not: stories of “emotional, psychological experiences to another another human being.” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 quite literally explored what it means to be human.

