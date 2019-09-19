Marvel Announces New 2099 One-Shots

Marvel Comics is set to further explore the 2099 universe later this year, and we have our latest look at what that will entail. On Thursday, Marvel announced more details surrounding several upcoming 2099 one-shots, which are expected to hit stores in December.

The 2099 event is expected to kick off with the events of Amazing Spider-Man #33, with a narrative that will bleed into issues #34 and #35 as well as a pretty wide array of one-shots. In addition to the already-announced Punisher, Conan, and Fantastic Four one-shots, the December outputs will include single issues focusing on Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, and more. The issues will enlist a creative team that includes Jody Houser, Nick Spencer, Chip Zdarsky, Francesco Mobili, and Gerardo Sandoval.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to find out more about the upcoming one-shots, and to see their covers!

DOOM 2099 #1

Written by: Chip Zdarsky

Art by: Marco Castiello

“I loved the original DOOM 2099, so this is a total dream project, getting to help reinvent the world.” Zdarsky said. “In our one-shot we do our best to really hold onto the spirit of the original, of Victor Von Doom starting from the bottom, while giving it some new twists, like his astounding 2099 hip hop career.”

SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1

Written by: Nick Spencer

Art by: Jose Carlos Silva

The issue will follow Miguel O’Hara, as he struggles to save the Marvel universe from an uncertain future.

2099 OMEGA #1

Written by: Nick Spencer

Art by: Gerardo Sandoval

The issue teases a future “that ends here” and is being run by Doctor Doom — without any heroes to save it.

GHOST RIDER 2099 #1

Written by: Ed Brisson

Art by: Damian Couceiro

“In GHOST RIDER 2099, we reimagine the origin of Ghost Rider that pays homage to the ’90s series, but still pushes the character in a new and exciting direction.” Brisson said of the issue, which follows a Ghost Rider named Kenshiro “Zero” Cochrane. “Lots of cameos for sharp-eyed readers!”

VENOM 2099 #1

Written by: Jody Houser

Art by: Francesco Mobili

***

What do you think of the newest Marvel 2099 one-shots? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!