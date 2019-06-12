Marvel Reveals First Look at Absolute Carnage and Tie-Ins for September

UPDATE: Marvel has provided ComicBook.com with updated solicitation information for the Absolute Carnage releases coming in September. That information has been added to the story below.

Absolute Carnage continues this September, and ComicBook.com the first look. Marvel has revealed the covers for Absolute Carnage #3 and all of the event tie-in titles shipping in Septemeber 2019. Keep reading to take a look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Absolute Carnage kicks off in August, spinning out of Donny Cates’ ongoing Venom series. As set up by the events of Venom, Cletus Kasady returns to the Marvel Universe and he is more dangerous than ever before. Carnage plans to hunt down every Marvel hero who has ever worn a symbiote, which means everyone is a target.

August sees the third chapter of Absolute Carnage hit, as well as the launch of several new Absolute Carnage tie-in books, including Absolute Carnage: Symbiote of Vengeance, Absolute Carnage: Avengers, Absolute Carnage vs. Deadpool, and Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Spider-Man.

Continuing tie-in series include Absolute Carnage: Lethal Protectors, Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales, and Absolute Carnage: Scream. In addition, the regular ongoing series Venom and Amazing Spider-Man will also feature Absolute Carnage tie-in stories.

Are you excited about Absolute Carnage? Let us know in the comments! Keep reading to see all of the Absolute Carnage tie-ins shipping in September. The event begins in August.

Absolute Carnage #3

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE #3 (of 4)

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

THE SUMMER OF SLAUGHTER CONTINUES!

• After the harrowing events at the end of ABSOLUTE CARNAGE #2, Venom and Spider-Man have to deal with the hard truth that not everybody will make it out of this conflict in one piece… if they make it out at all, that is.

• As Carnage continues to amass strength and allies, Venom and Spider-Man realize that the only way to beat him is to do the same…

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Absolute Carnage: Symbiote of Vengeance

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: SYMBIOTE OF VENGEANCE #1

ED BRISSON (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

Carnage is hunting down previous symbiote hosts for codices that will unlock a direct link to the symbiote god Knull! And he’s not asking nicely…he’s taking them by force! Which means former Ghost Rider Alejandra Jones is next on his hit list!

With Johnny Blaze preoccupied as Hell’s king, it’s up to Danny Ketch to ride again and keep Alejandra out of Carnage’s clutches!!!

40 PGS./One-Shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

Absolute Carnage: Avengers #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: AVENGERS #1

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • Salvador Larroca (A) • Cover by Clayton Crain

CAPTAIN AMERICA! HAWKEYE! THE THING! WOLVERINE!

Years ago, Cletus Kasady used the Carnage symbiote to take over a small town called Doverton, Colorado, as well as the team of Avengers who arrived to stop him! Barely able to free themselves from his control during their first meeting, this small band of heroes will have no choice but to assemble once more after they discover that Doverton’s entire population has recently fallen victim to Carnage’s more lethal designs…

40 PGS./One-Shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

Absolute Carnage: Lethal Protectors #2

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: LETHAL PROTECTORS #2 (of 3)

FRANK TIERI (W)

ALBERTO JIMENEZ ALBURQUERQUE (A/C)

COVER BY IBAN COELLO

• The Cult of Carnage is on the hunt for Misty Knight!

• Can the team of Iron Fist, Morbius and Cloak & Dagger defeat the newly resurrected DEMOGOBLIN?!

• Hell hath no fury like a goblin’s scorn!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales #2

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: MILES MORALES #2 (of 3)

SALADIN AHMED (W)

FEDERICO VINCENTINI (A)

Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

CONSUMED BY CARNAGE!

• Miles sacrificed himself protecting others, and was taken by Carnage’s dark doppelgangers!

• Now Kletus is sending Miles after one of Peter Parker’s friends, and if Miles can’t stop himself, he better hope someone shows up who can beat a dark symbiote-powered Spider-Man!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Absolute Carnage: Scream #2

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: SCREAM #2 (of 3)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A/C)

• Patricia Robertson may know symbiotes…but nothing could have ever prepared her for their god, KNULL!

• With Carnage building strength to call the symbiote god to Earth, Patricia must harness the power of the Scream symbiote!

• Can Scream withstand the draw of Knull, or are they doomed to be another casualty?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Spider-Man #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #1

PETER DAVID (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

AN UNTOLD TALE OF A SYMBIOTIC HOST FROM YESTERYEAR…

During its first visit to New York City, the alien symbiote that would come to be known as Venom bonded to a host that wasn’t Spider-Man or Eddie Brock. Face front, True Believers, as this mysterious man meets his destiny… at the hands of CARNAGE!

40 PGS./One-Shot/Rated T …$4.99

Venom #18

VENOM #18

DONNY CATES (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE TIE-IN!

• Carnage’s unlikely and symbiotic allies swarm Venom and his family!

• As all hell continues to break loose as Carnage’s army swarms the streets of New York, Eddie Brock has his hands full at Rex’s Warehouse!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Absolute Carnage Vs. Deadpool #2

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE VS. DEADPOOL #2 (of 3)

FRANK TIERI (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

CARNAGE’S MOST WANTED!

• Having hosted five separate symbiotes, Deadpool becomes a prime target for codex hunters.

• Dark Carnage puts a big target on Deadpool’s back, and the most dangerous forces in the Marvel Universe are on his trail!

• There’s only one way out…and it will be ABSOLUTE CARNAGE.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Amazing Spider-Man #30

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30

NICK SPENCER (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE TIE-IN!

• Spider-Man has been a huge part of ABSOLUTE CARNAGE, but this is when his part gets REALLY crazy…

• Only Spider-Man stands between Carnage at his scariest ever and young Dylan Brock.

• There is so much more to it, but WE DO NOT WANT TO SPOIL IT!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99