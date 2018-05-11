New ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Clip Includes Avengers Connection

There’s always been a loose tie between Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and their cinematic universe, and that tether surfaces once again in the newest clip.

This Friday’s Agents of SHIELD will feature the continued metamorphosis of General Talbot, who has now fully embraced his power to become Graviton. In the new clip, Graviton (Adrian Pasdar) comes home to visit his family, and during a conversation with his son, the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes happen to come up.

His son asks him why he’s dressed so funny, and Talbot kneels down to explain. “Your dad’s a superhero now, just like those Avengers,” Talbot says. “Because guess what? I even have my own superpowers.”

He then uses his son’s LEGO space shuttle as an example, making it float in the air. He then makes a comparison to two specific Avengers when he says, “I can even fly, and I don’t need a hammer or an Iron suit to do it.”

That of course is a reference to Thor and Iron Man, but the conversation takes a turn for the worst when SHIELD is brought up, causing him to use those same powers to throw his wife against a wall, scaring his son in the process.

He might have the power of flight, but an Avenger he is not. You can watch the full clip in the video above.

This is far from the first time the movie universe has made its way into Agents of SHIELD. Nick Fury and Sif have both appeared on the show, and there have been other references from time to time. One of the bigger crossovers was after Captain America: Winter Soldier, which saw the destruction of SHIELD after it was revealed Hydra had infiltrated it from the beginning.

That directly affected the show, turning Coulson and his team into a somewhat rogue operation. Since then though there has been as direct a tie between the two series, and it remains to be seen if any references to Infinity War will make their way into the show in future episodes.

You can find the official description for The Force of Gravity below:

“Daisy’s future as the destroyer of worlds could take a critical change”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 pm ET on ABC.

