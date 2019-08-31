Marvel Teases Evil Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel has had a rough few months in the comics, as the hero has found herself in an alternate dystopian version of New York and then when she returned her powers started to go on the fritz and a new hero is trying to take her place. It seems things aren’t going to get any easier though, at least according to a new tease for Captain Marvel #12, which will evidently have the hero attempting to take down her own team in the Avengers and going full-on Darth Marvel.

You like that Darth Marvel thing right? Yeah, I do too. The description for the issue says that Carol will have a challenge of killing the Avengers, and asks the question “has one of the world’s most powerful heroes gone dark?” That is backed up by the two covers for the issue, which gives her a brand new costume complete with a full mask and a red star that covers it all.

The main cover has Carol surrounded by the defeated Avengers, including her friend She-Hulk, and holding Thor by the neck. The second cover shows her unmasked, and her eyes are glowing red, so perhaps she is being controlled? Is it Carol at all? We have lots of questions, but it seems we’ll be seeing what a world with an evil Captain Marvel is like later this year, and that’s a very scary thought.

You can check out both covers above and below, and the official description for the issue can be found below as well.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #12

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT Cover by JUNGGEUN Yoon

CONNECTING VARIANT by InHyuk Lee (1 OF 5)

2099 VARIANT BY TBA

CAPTAIN MARVEL VERSUS THE AVENGERS!

THE LAST AVENGER!

Captain Marvel has fought off alien hordes. Rescued X-Men. Punched Thanos in the face. Literally saved the world. She now faces her greatest challenge: kill the Avengers. Has one of the world’s most powerful heroes gone dark? But why? And what does this mean for Carol…for the world? Life on earth will never be the same. Kelly Thompson teams up with Eisner-nominated artist Lee Garbett for a brand-new arc – and a bold new direction!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

What do you think of the new direction? Let us know in the comments