Marvel Announces ‘Infinity Wars’ Launch Parties

Marvel Comics is partnering with retailers around the country to throw midnight release parties for the first issue of their forthcoming event series Infinity Wars.

The parties will be held on August 1, so stores are being asked to opt in by July 9. That means if you live in a smaller town and want to see some of the perks of a release party, now might be a good time to reach out to your local store and gauge interest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Infinity Wars, acclaimed creators Gerry Duggan (Deadpool) and Mike Deodato Jr. (Old Man Logan) are bringing you an Infinity Stone story that will change the lives of those who wield the cosmic gem. The story will center on a number of Marvel heroes in a kind of modern-day Infinity Watch, but they’re facing a new and different challenge than the last time such a thing was a regular feature of the Marvel Universe.

To celebrate the release, Marvel will partner with participating retail stores to host Infinity Wars #1 launch parties. In addition to exclusive variant covers, participating retail stores will receive exciting promotional items.

All participating retailers will receive the following incentives as part of the Infinity Wars #1 party:

· AVENGERS INFINITY WAR POSTER (BUNDLE OF 25) (MAY188995)*

Retailers who choose to opt into the party will also be able to order the following items:

INFINITY WARS #1 PARTY VAR (JUN180795)

INFINITY WARS #1 (OF 6) DEODATO PREMIERE VAR (JUN180794)

Additional offers celebrating Infinity Wars #1 are available to retailers and do not require a party opt-in to order:

INFINITY WARS #1 by DEDODATO JR POSTER (JUN180997)

INFINITY WARS #1 LIM VARIANT (JUN180796)

INFINITY WARS #1 RAMOS CONNECTING VARIANT (JUN180798)

INFINITY WARS #1 (OF 6) JONES PROMO VARIANT (JUN180797)

INFINITY WARS #1 (OF 6) MARTIN VARIANT (JUN180792)

INFINITY WARS #1 (OF 6) SHIRAHAMA VARIANT (JUN180790)

INFINITY WARS #1 (OF 6) KUDER VARIANT (JUN180791)

INFINITY WARS #1 (OF 6) TEDESCO VARIANT (JUN180793)

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7478]You can see some of the covers in the attached image gallery.

*Note retailers may also order these promo items individually through Diamond. Check Marvel Mailer/Diamond for details.

Marvel is asking retailers to check their Marvel Mailer and Diamond Daily for more information about the Infinity Wars #1 launch parties and how to opt-in.

You can check out the official order information for Infinity Wars #1 below.

INFINITY WARS #1 (JUN180997)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

On Sale 8/1/18