Marvel Announces X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills Extended Cut

In the pantheon of X-Men comics, few things have influenced the story in the pages of the individual issues and even in its big screen adapttions like the comic God Loves, Man Kills. Originally published in 1982, Marvel Comics has announced that writer Chris Claremont and artist Brent Anderson will reunite for X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills Extended Cut. This two-issue reprint will see the popular story appear once again while also framing it within the continuity of the “Dawn of X” with a “brand-new present day X-Men story.” Marvel’s official description of the reprint and its new edition reads:

“In 1982, writer Chris Claremont was in the midst of his legendary run on UNCANNY X-MEN, changing the comic landscape forever and creating a new standard for super hero stories! A wealth of ideas, Claremont’s brilliance wasn’t contained to the main title alone, and he joined forces with industry giant Brent Anderson in MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #5, a special edition issue titled God Loves, Man Kills. This groundbreaking story saw the X-Men teaming up with their bitter enemy, Magneto, against an adversary threatening mutantkind in the name of God. This past year, Marvel celebrated Chris Claremont’s 50 years of contributions to Marvel Comics, and we are honored to present an all-new edition of one of his landmark stories this April!”

In a modern context, X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills is perhaps best known by fans as being the inspiration for the fan-favorite X2: X-Men United feature film. The original graphic novel introduced the character William Stryker to the X-Men continuity, with Brian Cox filling the role in the 2003 film. Other moments taken directly from the comic and put into the movie include the X-Men working directly with Magneto against Stryker, and the kidnapping of Professor X with the intention of making him use a duplicate Cerebro to kill mutants.

Naturally, as the X-Men films did with frequency, there were notable changes to the comic’s story for the big screen as well. Notable changes from the original God Loves, Man Kills to X2 are in Stryker himself, who was a evangelical preacher in the comic and a military operative in the film. Brian Cox’s version of the character on the big screen is also credited with giving Wolverine his adamantium claws, something that was not the case at all in the comic as they didn’t know each other. The film also closed out with the major set up for the “Dark Phoenix” storyline to occur in its sequel, but when God Loves, Man Kills was published that storyline had already occurred.

