‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ IMAX Featurette Released

Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp will be hitting theaters soon, and while the film’s heroes might be small in stature at times, there are still plenty of reasons to go see them on the IMAX screen.

It all comes down to 26%, the percentage of extra screen real estate that Ant-Man and The Wasp will be able to take advantage of. In this exclusive clip, Ant-Man and The Wasp stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Hannah John-Kamen, and Michael Douglas are asked what they would do with 26% more…well, everything.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lilly starts things off with the question “If you could have 26% more of anything in your life, what would it be?”

Paul Rudd answered “intelligence”, while Hannah John-Kamen went with “maybe time at home. At home home, in my house.” This is one I would also identify with, though no one asked my opinion really, so whatever.

Lilly then asked, “If you had 26% more hours in the day, what would you do?”

For Rudd, it comes down to mobile gaming, though really one in particular. “I’d probably play 26% more Words with Friends,” Rudd said. For Lilly the choice is easy. “I would spend more time with my kids,” Lilly said.

Rudd then asked “What would you rather be? 26% funnier or 26% smarter?”

For Douglas, those are one and the same. “If I was 26% funnier I would be 26% smarter,” Douglas said.

Hannah John-Kamen would simply like both. “I’d like to say both. I mean yeah, I’d like to have a bit of both,” John-Kamen said.

Rudd then asked, “If you could spend 26% more time with anyone in the world, who would it be?” His answer was quick, saying “Well, that’s my kids…sorry hun.”

Douglas’ answer was similarly quick, saying “My wife without a doubt.” He added, “You guys are big on this 26%.”

You can watch the full clip in the video above.

Ant-Man and The Wasp stars Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Michael Pena (Luis), Laurence Fishburne (Dr. Bill Foster), Walton Goggins (Sonny Burch), Bobby Cannavale (Paxton), Judy Greer (Maggie), and T.I. (Dave).

“In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.