Avengers: Endgame Cast Skipped the Critics’ Choice Awards, and Marvel Fans Are Losing It After Award Win

Avengers: Endgame ended up taking home the Critics Choice Award for Best Action Movie, but there’s one small problem. None of the main cast showed up for the ceremony creating a bit of an awkward moment on stage as many recognizable faces were nowhere to be found. Marvel fans flocked to Twitter to have a bit of fun with a strange situation. The reactions stem from basic congratulations for an achievement that many thought might not happen to people laughing it up about none of them showing. There was reason to believe that 1917 would take home the prize and the Marvel fare would get passed over in great measure as it did at the Golden Globes. But, recognition is recognition so that’s a good start. It’s probably a far cry from what some involved with the film thought would be more awards season juice behind the behemoth film.

The movie managed to best Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, 1917 and Ford v Ferrari. In the Best Visual Effects category, Endgame finds itself in competitions with Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, 1917, Ad Astra, The Aeronauts, and Disney’s The Lion King. It must be fun for Jon Favreau to pop up as much as he has along the course of this evening.

Back during the Hollywood Film Awards last year, Mark Ruffalo accepted an award for Best Blockbuster. The Hulk actor lauded the achievement by the entire Marvel Studios operation. He began, “It’s not something you can do with just spectacle alone, by the way, but there’s plenty of that. What really speaks to people about these movies, I think, is the heart and humanity of characters, that’s what makes Avengers: Endgame so powerful to witness — these characters that care about and reckon with the world around them … to watch them struggle and survive and sometimes even say goodbye. That’s what makes it cinema.“

Marvel Studios head man Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Report that he was still processing all of these achievements before awards season kicked off.

“Because for five years, our goal and our superstition was delivering on the promise of a finale in a way that wasn’t expected, in a way that people weren’t anticipating,” Feige explained. “And seeing audiences around the world respond to these characters that we’ve lived with for 10-plus years, they’ve lived with for 10-plus years, was a really remarkably emotional experience.”

