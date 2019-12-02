New Avengers: Endgame Mondo Poster and Variant Revealed

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is getting the Mondo collectibles treatment. Marvel fans and those who collect cinematic art posters can pick up the new poster from artist Matt Taylor, revealed today via IGN, on MondoTees.com on Tuesday, December 3rd. The regular, timed edition will be available from 1 p.m. ET on December 3rd until Sunday, December 8th at 12:59 a.m. ET. The poster, which you can see below, will cost $60. There will also be a variant version of the poster as well. It will go on sale at the same time as the standard edition but will be limited to 325 copies sold. IT costs $80.

Taylor has created a number of posters for Mondo. Those include several inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“My route to doing Marvel posters for Mondo was kind of unexpected,” Taylor says. “Basically, Mondo had asked me to do some work for another franchise … The studio decided they didn’t want to pursue it anymore. Mitch [Putnam, Mondo’s co-founder] sent me an e-mail, ‘Do you want to do Guardians of the Galaxy?’ I thought, yeah, I feel like I can do something fresh, something that hadn’t been done before.”

Avengers: Endgame is now the biggest box office hit of all time, having surpassed Avatar at the global box office. “From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

