Marvel is Making Juggernaut One of the Avengers

Marvel’s most violent Avengers team is getting an unstoppable new member. Marvel Comics revealed its June 2020 solicitations last week, including the solicitation for Savage Avengers #14. The issue reveals that both Juggernaut and the Black Knight are joining the team. The Savage Avengers formed around Conan the Barbarian after he entered the Marvel Universe. The team first included Wolverine, Elektra, Punisher, Doctor Strange, Brother Voodoo, and Venom. More recently, Conan has been working with Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom against the sorcerer Kulan Gath. They’ll recruit more magically-empowered heroes like Magik, Juggernaut, and Black Knight into their cause to face Kulan Gath and as Asgardian dragon.

This year looks like a big one for Juggernaut. In addition to joining the Savage Avengers, he’s getting his own solo series from writer Fabien Nicieza and Ron Garney. The second issue of the series will pit the Unstoppable Juggernaut against the Immortal Hulk. The series is primarily about Cain Marko finding his place in the world after all the mutants leave for Krakoa just after he became a member of the X-Men.

“That basically instigates the entire story,” Nicieza said following the series’ announcement. “Having been X and lost, what does Cain become now? After years of back and forth and madness and sadness, he had become a member in good standing of the X-Men, and then while he’s away dancing in Limbo, mutantkind gets everything they could have ever hoped for… and Cain can’t be a part of that. How he reacts to that rejection becomes the exploration of who he is going to become without the one thing that — for good and bad — has defined him for most of his life.”

He also said, “I think Cain is in a real interesting place right now. His crutch of Charles, Black Tom, and the X-Men are no longer available to him, so he literally has to figure out what he is going to do with his life. Luckily for Cain, he meets someone in issue #1, a young powered teenager named D-Cel, who believes in Cain—probably more than he believes in himself—and wants to give him a greater purpose in life. And if that means more viewers for her RoxTube channel, then that’s just a fortunate coincidence, right?”

SAVAGE AVENGERS #14

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Patch Zircher (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Conan leads a team of Savage Avengers against an Asgardian dragon in a quest for treasure. Get out your twenty-sided dice and roll to attack with Conan, Magik and new Savage recruits the Black Knight and Juggernaut!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99