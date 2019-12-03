The Avengers Bring Silver Surfer Back to the Marvel Universe

For the better part of the past year, Silver Surfer has currently existed outside the regular timeline of Marvel’s Earth-616 universe. At one point — thanks to Thanos and the Black Order — the character was sucked through a black hole across space and time. Now, he’s returned to the proper timeline, all thanks to the Avengers. Minor spoilers up ahead for Avengers #27. Proceed with caution if you have yet to read the latest issue in Jason Aaron‘s dynamite run.

The sudden re-emergence of the Starbrand has drawn the Avengers — or at least part of the team — to space in order to investigate. They were asked to be of assistance by Gladiator and the Shi’ar Imperial Guard, so you know it’s a pretty serious ordeal. To make things even more complicated, they’re not the only group hoping to find out more about the revival of the epic Earth-protecting power.

In the closing moments of Avengers #27, we see Ghost Rider and Black Widow are escorting an injured Blade through the cosmos using Ghost Rider’s recently-converted Hell Charger, which now appears to serve as a spaceship of sorts. Though readers are left with many questions on how Blade exactly got injured, we do eventually see what the group is running from — Norrin Radd himself, the Silver Surfer.

Since the character was blasted into that dark hole back in Donny Cates’ Guardians of the Galaxy #1, he’s been busy teaming up with Ego the Living Planet on trying to take down Knull throughout the events of the Silver Surfer: Black mini-series. Now that he’s returned to the proper timeline, it has yet to be seen just what kind of impact his recent self-titled book as had on the Herald as a character. Fans of the classic cosmic character might be happy to see the solicitation for the next issue in the series promises an increased involvement from the character.

Avengers #27 is now available at your local comic store. Avengers #28 is set for release December 18th and the full solicitation of the issue can be found below.

AVENGERS #28

JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

2020 VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

STARBRAND REBORN PART TWO: THE DRAWING OF THE HERALDS!

A mysterious new wielder of the all-powerful, cosmic super-weapon the Starbrand has arisen inside a space prison the size of a galaxy, drawing the attention of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, along with some of the most powerful figures from beyond the stars. Behold the coming of the Three Heralds. Also, Thor is a Brood now…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99