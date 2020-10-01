Marvel Announces Avengers Wakanda Files Book Release Date

✖

Marvel announced The Wakanda Files releasing on October 20th and fans are pumped to see what secrets the book holds. In the MCU, Shuri is the Chief Science Officer for Wakanda and she authorized a collection of blueprints, articles, and notes for fans to pour-over. If that weren’t cool enough, the Black Panther-inspired book actually has some secret invisible ink. With a UV light shaped like the Kimono beads from the movie, you too can decode the secrets of the secretive country. For fans of the other MCU movies, there is content for a whole host of characters and teams included too. King T’Challa did promise that Wakanda would open itself up to the world at the end of Black Panther, and this new book will give those of us on the outside an even better look at the coolest technology in the Marvel universe.

Check out what Marvel has to say when the book was announced to the press:

ENCRYPTED FILE: You are now accessing the Wakanda Royal Archives. An in-world book from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "The Wakanda Files"—compiled by request of Shuri—will be available October 20 anywhere books are sold: https://t.co/Qcd2TJBbLt pic.twitter.com/Oitl58COjr — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 25, 2020

“Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Wakanda has been on the forefront of what is technologically possible. Their ability to stay ahead of the rest of the world is second only to their ability to keep themselves hidden. As the architect behind many of Wakanda’s great advancements, Shuri is constantly seeking ways to improve what has come before. To aid in her search, she researches the past for context, reference, and inspiration by compiling The Wakanda Files.”

“Organized into areas of study, including human enhancement, transportation, weapons, artificial intelligence, and more, The Wakanda Files trace the world’s technological achievements from the era of Howard Stark and early Hydra studies to modern discoveries in quantum tunneling and nanotechnology. Weaving together the stories, personalities, and technology that are the fabric of the MCU, The Wakanda Files offers insight into the enhancements, power, and technology behind Captain America, Thor, The Hulk, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Wasp, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Stark Industries, Hydra, and much more.”

The Wakanda Files retails for $60 on October 20th.

Will you be picking up this new book when it releases later this month? Are you wondering what other surprises are waiting in The Wakanda Files? Let us know in the comments!