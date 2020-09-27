Sean Gunn Remembers Avengers Co-Star Chadwick Boseman: “I Wish We Had More Time With Him”

✖

Sean Gunn just wished that he had more time with Chadwick Boseman as he remembered the Black Panther actor. He spoke with The Movie Dweeb about all things Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy 3. But, he had to pay homage to Boseman’s presence and feel like you just needed more time with a special performer. The entire Marvel Studios universe was completely taken off guard when the Black Panther star passed away a month ago. So many fans were crushed by the news, but the outpouring of love for Boseman after the announcement has brought comfort to millions. Gunn might have only worked with the actor during the company’s giant crossovers, but the presence he brought to every single performance.

“It was very hard for me to hear about his passing, and I want to preface this by saying that I did not know Chadwick well. We met a few times and we were on set together, but we didn’t ever really interact in any scenes, and so I don’t want to ever project that I knew him better [than I did]. Like I guess almost everyone, I did not know that he was sick, I didn’t know that he had cancer,” Gunn began. “He struck me as a guy who had the weight of the world on his shoulders. I always imagined that that was just from the pressure of being this new star and being thrown into this world where so many people were projecting so much onto him, which can be so much weight.”

“I’ve seen it with a lot of actors where they suddenly become big stars out of nowhere sort of, and so I thought, ‘Oh gosh, this is a guy who’s taking all of that in.’ And it turns out when I sort of reverse that from the other side, the weight that he was carrying was obviously so much greater than any kind of stardom or anything,” he continued. “I will say that I remember being at lunch with him the first day we were set together, and we were kind of at opposite ends of a couple of tables. I was like, ‘That’s Chadwick, I haven’t met him, I should go introduce myself because we haven’t worked together.’ And then I kind of got caught up in what I was doing.”

“At the end of lunch I felt these hands on my shoulders just giving me a friendly little shoulder rub, and I looked up, and it was Chadwick. He’s like, ‘How you doing, Sean? Is everybody treating you okay, is everything going okay here?’ I was like, ‘Yeah! Yeah, thanks!’ I was totally startled by it,” Gunn added. “We didn’t have a conversation, that was it. I was like, ‘He knew who I was, and he knows that I’m new here, and he cared about what I was doing.’ I don’t have much to say other than that. I think he was a great dude, and I wish we had more time with him.”

A few weeks ago, Boseman was laid to rest in South Carolina, “"The Black Panther star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed," the AP reported. "Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later."

