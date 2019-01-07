‘Black Panther’ Nominated for Writers Guild Award

Marvel Studios’ acclaimed blockbuster Black Panther has been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards.

Congratulations to Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole on their Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Marvel Studios’ #BlackPanther from the Writers Guild of America! pic.twitter.com/mD6HbpBuo4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 7, 2019

Director Ryan Coogler shares the nomination with co-writer Joe Robert Cole, as inspired by the Marvel Comics work of Black Panther co-creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Panther will compete for the award against BlacKkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee), Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty), If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins) and A Star Is Born (Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters).

The WGA nomination is the latest major award buzz earned by the blockbuster, which failed to win any of its three Golden Globes nominations during Sunday’s ceremony, where Black Panther was nominated for Original Song (Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars”) and Score (Ludwig Göransson).

Black Panther was also the first-ever superhero film nominated for the Golden Globe’s biggest prize, Best Picture – Drama, ultimately awarded to Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film is also one of 10 nominees up for the top prize at the Producers Guild Awards, competing against such hits as Crazy Rich Asians and A Quiet Place, and has racked up 12 Critics’ Choice Awards nominations, including Best Picture, Best Action Movie, Best Acting Ensemble and Best Adapted Screenplay.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Black Panther competes for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

“We have high expectations, we spend a lot of money on these movies, we put a lot of time into these movies, we believe in them and expect them to do well that we can do another one. That it had the cultural impact it had is what is most meaningful,” Feige told MTV News at the Golden Globes, calling Black Panther “certainly the most important victory we’ve ever had.”

If Black Panther earns an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, it would become only the second superhero movie to achieve the feat after Fox’s Hugh Jackman-led X-Men spinoff Logan competed for the award in 2018. Should it earn a Best Picture nomination, Black Panther would become the first superhero movie to compete for Hollywood’s most coveted prize.