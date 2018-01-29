Watch ‘Black Panther’ Red Carpet Premiere Live

Marvel fans have the opportunity to watch Black Panther‘s red carpet premiere live from Hollywood tonight at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT.

We’re going LIVE from the #BlackPanther red carpet premiere in Hollywood TONIGHT at 9PM ET/6PM PT, presented by @MarvelChampions! Watch here: https://t.co/OPcsstGrlJ pic.twitter.com/4rXR8O0Roi — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) January 29, 2018

Fans can catch their favorite Marvel stars during the red carpet live stream hosted exclusively through the Marvel website.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Guria, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Sterling K. Brown, and Andy Serkis are among the cast members expected to attend the swanky event.

Special guests will include fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Don Cheadle and Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Infinity War), Laurence Fishburne, David Dastmalchian, and Walton Goggins (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Wyatt Oleff, and David Hasselhoff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Ty Simpkins (Iron Man 3), Cobie Smulders (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and DeWanda Wise (Captain Marvel).

Also scheduled to appear are Marvel Studios‘ stable of directors, including Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War), James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Joss Whedon (The Avengers), Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Captain Marvel).

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and Black Panther producers Nate Moore and Jeffrey Chernov, and co-writer Joe Robert Cole are also set to appear, along with Martin Lawrence (Bad Boys), Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), and Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid and acclaimed director Ava DuVernay.

When a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther opens February 16.