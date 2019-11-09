Marvel’s Black Widow Movie is Heading to HeroClix

Marvel’s Black Widow movie is headed to HeroClix. WizKids Games announced two HeroClix releases inspired by the upcoming 2020 film. The Marvel HeroClix Black Widow Movie set contains 18 new HeroClix figures based on characters from the film. The set is broken down into 8 common figures, 8 rare figures, and 2 chase figures. Sold in single-figure boosters, the set will include a new HeroClix version of Black Widow herself. The solicitation is vague on who else will be included in the set, most likely to avoid spoilers, but teases the inclusion of “Black Widow, her allies, and enemies from the big screen.” The set will feature several “newcomers.”

In addition to the randomized countertop display set, WizKids will also release the Marvel HeroClix: Black Widow Movie – Black Widow with Motorcycle set. The set features Black Widow in HeroClix form with her motorcycle, both playable in HeroClix games. The set is similar to previous sets like Arrow and his motorcycle and Robin and the Robincycle. Both sets are due out in April before Black Widow opens in theaters.

WizKids has a long history of releasing movie HeroClix sets based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe dating back to its set based on the Marvel’s The Avengers film. This will be the first new movie HeroClix release since the set based on the Captain Marvel movie released in February 2019.

The new year is shaping up to be a big one in for HeroClix. In 2020, the Fantastic Four will return to the game for the first time since 2012. There are plans for a new Captian America and the Avengers set, plus a DC HeroClix set inspired by the Justice League Unlimited animated series.

WizKids’s most recent HeroClix releases include the Marvel HeroClix: X-Men the Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga set, which featured super boosters with 2×2-based characters, a new Star Trek HeroClix Away Team set, and it’s first The Orville HeroClix and WWE HeroClix sets. WizKids is also for the first time releasing unpainted HeroClix figures under their “Deep Cuts” line. The figures come with SwitchClix based and new, unique dials.

Are you excited about Marvel HeroClix: Black Widow Movie sets? Let us know in the comments. The sets arrive in stores in April 2020.

