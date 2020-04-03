Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Is Taking an Acting Break After Filming the Marvel Movie

After four solid years of building herself up into one of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood, Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh says that the upcoming Marvel blockbuster may be her last one for a little while. Pugh said in a recent interview that she has been planning to get a break in for a while now, but every time she does, something else comes up that she really wants to be a part of, and she decides to go out for the job rather than taking a break. One assumes that completing a Marvel movie — not only the biggest name in cinema right now, but also a long and physically taxing shoot — seems like a good place to stop and take a breather.

Of course, since almost all actors are taking something of a forced break right now, it’s hard to know how or whether that will impact her plans. Still, it’s pretty understandable that somebody in Pugh’s position would see this as the ideal time to slow down a little bit.

“I am taking a break,” Pugh told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m aware that I’ve been going for about four years now. I’ve been saying I need to just chill for a second for about two years, but I’m so bad, because I will hear that something’s going around, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I need to do Midsommar.’ Then they’re like, ‘But Florence, you said you wanted to have a break.’ So that’s my fault. But I am going to try and just rest for a second.”

Marvel Studios is shooting for an action-packed spy thriller with Black Widow. Natasha Romanoff, our titular heroine, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Nat is being pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down. She is going to have to reckon with her history as a spy and the multiple broken relationships she fractured long before she became an Avenger. Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

