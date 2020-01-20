Marvel Releases Black Widow Teaser Trailer

Marvel has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Black Widow series. Announced earlier today, the new series sees Natasha Romanoff facing an alliance of her deadliest enemies. “Black Widow, she’s been around since the very beginning of Marvel,” editor Sarah Brunstad says in the new teaser trailer, which you can watch below. “She’s one of our most interesting characters. She’s been a hero, a villain. She’s been on both sides. This new series asks the question, ‘What would happen if some of Black Widow‘s greatest enemies come together and figure out how to put her out of commission for good.”

Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski adds, “Natasha’s fought so many different villains over years, but she’s never had that one definitive villain in her life. But now we’re bringing her past back to haunt her with the Red Guardian. What Kelly Thompson is doing, pulling together all these amazing elements of Black Widow’s past to bring her into the future, makes it a must-read comic for 2020.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The synopsis for Black Widow #1 reads, “Bestselling Eisner-nominated writer Kelly Thompson (CAPTAIN MARVEL; DEADPOOL) and rising star artist Elena Casagrande (CATWOMAN) launch a new BLACK WIDOW series that changes everything! Natasha Romanoff has been a spy almost as long as she’s been alive. And she’s never stopped running, whether she was working for the good guys…or the bad. But Natasha’s world is about to be upended. Beyond San Francisco’s Golden Gate lies a mystery that only the Marvel Universe’s greatest spy can solve. Don’t miss the heartbreaking thrill ride of 2020!”

Arriving in April ahead of the Black Widow movie’s theatrical release, the new series will feature both Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, two characters making their MCU debuts in that film. “Red Guardian and Yelena were characters I was on the fence about using, in part because while The Red Room and all of Black Widow’s history will always be important, I was interested in moving away from that stuff,” Thompson says. “Not because I don’t like it but just because I feel we’ve already seen it before. But I found a way that really made sense to include Red Guardian and Yelena that excited me… so that felt like the best of both worlds. Especially when it comes to Yelena I’m pumped about that development (and not just because I think actress Florence Pugh is incredible!).”

Black Widow #1 goes on sale on April 1st.