Here Is What Wesley Snipes Could Look Like in A Marvel Studios Blade Movie

Marvel experienced movie success before their current Marvel Studios domination with their Blade franchise, and now we have an idea of what an MCU version of the Wesley Snipes eponymous character could look like.

Artist BossLogic created his take on what a Marvel Cinematic Universe Blade could look like, and while it doesn’t shake up the character in some crazy way, it is still an impressive piece of art. Snipes stands in a pool of blood as blood trails are on his shoulders and in his hair. Two hands can be seen reaching for him in the background, and Blade has a devilish grin on his face.

BossLogic posted the art with the caption “Word around town @wesleysnipes has met with @MarvelStudios 👀 #letBladeLive #blade,” and you can see the full art below.

Fans are hopeful that Snipes could portray the character once more if another Marvel Blade film gets made, and he seems open to it too.

“I am very much open to all of the possibilities,” Snipes told THR. “If Blade 4 comes along, that is a conversation we can have. And there are other characters in the Marvel universe that, if they want to invite me to play around with, I am with that too. I think the fans have a hunger for me to revisit the Blade character, so that could limit where they could place me as another character in that universe.”

Blade has been MIA since 2004’s Blade: Trinity, the third film in the franchise after the original Blade (1998) and Blade II (2002). Trinity also starred Ryan Reynolds and Jessica Biel, the former of which has gone on to become his own successful anti-hero in Deadpool.

Later, the MCU would officially kick off with the original Iron Man, but Snipes’ vampire hunter hasn’t yet to make a return in any capacity. At this moment, those films aren’t included in the overall MCU timeline, but many fans are hopeful that at some point the films will acknowledge Marvel’s first big-screen success in some way.

