Marvel Launches a Buy One, Get One Free Labor Day Sale on Digital Comics

If you need something to fill all of the time that you won’t spend working over Labor Day weekend, Marvel is more than happy to help. They’re holding a massive buy one, get one free sale on every digital comic that you can find on ComiXology or directly through Marvel that was released before August 27th. So even the brand new stuff is fair game! All you need to do is use the code BOGO at checkout.

Alternatively, you could go through ComiXology’s parent company Amazon and save at least 50 percent on every Marvel title released before August 26th. However, many of the titles are discounted more than 50 percent, so you might actually be able to score a better deal that the BOGO offerings depending on which comics you’re interested in getting. Head on over to Amazon and comparison shop. On that note, Marvel has some suggestions about where to start:

“Have yet to read the return of Marvel’s First Family? Pick up the buzzed about FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #1 today, brought to you by extraordinary talents Dan Slott and Sara Pichelli! Or, try a series from the MARVEL DIGITAL ORIGINALS, our new, binge-worthy lineup that features DOUBLE-SIZED issues! Start with CLOAK AND DAGGER – MARVEL DIGITAL ORIGINAL by Dennis Hopeless and David Messina, or pick up JESSICA JONES or LUKE CAGE’S brand new series! Perfect for new readers, the Digital Originals star your favorite characters from the small screen, telling in-continuity stories that tie into all corners of the Marvel Universe!

Our Buy One Get One Sale is a great opportunity to discover a new series or collection that piques your interest! Explore best-sellers from our STAR WARS titles, or pick up the latest AVENGERS’ series by acclaimed Thor writer Jason Aaron, with art by fan-favorite creator, Ed McGuinness! New to comics and looking for a place to dive in? Visit the Digital Comics Shop’s DISCOVER Section, and explore themed reading lists based off your favorite characters, creators, events and more! Get started by reading a curated handful of our favorite issues from the Fantastic Four’s historical first series!“

The Marvel BOGO sale on digital comics ends on September 6th.

