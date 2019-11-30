Marvel Brings Back Classic Captain Marvel Form

Avengers #27 held a few interesting surprises during the team’s mission to space, including new costumes and some bigger changes to the team itself. That included changes to a certain Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, who ended up coming to the team’s rescue by finding a ship to replace their beaten and bruised ship that found itself out of commission. When she reappeared, however, she was sporting a familiar and powerful form that fans will recognize as her Binary form.

As Carol explains in the issue, the reason for her Binary return is courtesy of the ship she recovered, which used to belong to the StarJammers. The ship was emerging from a white hole, and being that close to the cosmic element triggered her old form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carol breaks it all down to Captain America, saying “so, my head’s on fire now. Just so you know.”

The return of her Binary form makes sense on a couple of fronts in this issue, as the whole reason she ended up with that form and power set was due to the Brood’s experiments after they captured her.

Their tinkering made it so that she could tap into the power of a White Hole, and with the Brood being such a big part of this current story, we imagine she’ll be putting her returned abilities to good use once more.

Avengers #27 is written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Ed McGuinness, and you can find the official description below.

“STARBRAND REBORN Part One: RIOT IN THE SPACE PRISON! Artist Ed McGuinness returns for an epic space adventure that takes the Avengers into an alien prison the size of a galaxy, where a mysterious new wielder of the all-powerful Starbrand has suddenly appeared, unleashing cosmic chaos. Good thing the Avengers brought along their newest member, the Black Widow!”

Avengers #27 is in comic stores now, and you can find your local comic shop right here. Let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!