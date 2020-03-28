Marvel Brings Back An X-Men Favorite

Thanks to the events of House and Powers of X, many mutants who were either dead or at least off the board for a while are coming back into play, and Jonathan Hickman and Alan Davis’ Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler #1 adds another fan favorite back into the mix. Obviously spoilers incoming for Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned. So towards the end of the issue, Doug is communicating with the Sidri, and it turns out the reason they are so agitated is that someone walked into their nest. That would be none other than Lady Mastermind, who was then put in a egg-like bubble amongst the other hatchlings. Thing is she’s been reaching out to the X-Men using a combination of her telepathic and hypnotic abilities, hence one of the reasons the Sidri have been so annoyed.

It turns out that when she came to use the Krakoan gate at the mansion she happened to also be the first person walking in since all of the Sidri’s hatchlings were born, so they attacked her and attempted to capture her.

That’s when she lashed out with her powers, and since her abilities don’t stop when she’s unconscious, the Sidri were still a bit under her control.

We also learn that a deal was made to let the Sidri take the rest of the mansion estate in exchange for the X-Men maintaining use of the Krakoan gate, which I’m sure leadership will be thrilled about once they hear.

Lady Mastermind’s real name is Regan Wyngarde and is the daughter of Jason Wyngarde, the original Mastermind. She has the same illusion based powers as well as limited telepathic abilities, but as we mentioned before, her illusions don’t stop if she’s incapacitated, hence why she was able to still have some control over the Sidri.

Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler is written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Alan Davis, and features a cover by Davis as well. You can check out the official description below.

“HICKMAN AND DAVIS HAUNT THE XAVIER SCHOOL! Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman teams with legendary artist Alan Davis (X–MEN, EXCALIBUR, AVENGERS) for an eerie tale of adventure! When the X–Men lose contact with the Greymalkin Habitat, it falls to Nightcrawler to lead a mission into the unknown!”

Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler is in stores and on digital platforms now.

