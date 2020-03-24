The Weekly Pull: Giant-Size X-Men, Batman: Creature of the Night, Archie and Sabrina, and More

New comics day is here again and as usual, ComicBook.com's team is here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it. This week is a more sober affair than usual. Diamond Comic Distributors announced that this week will be the last that new product reaches comic book stores as the industry struggles to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Comic shops can use your love this week, and we know we're craving new comics to keep us busy during this time of self-quarantine, but above all be sure to stay safe and observe the recommended acts of social distancing. Some comic book stores are taking special precautions, so call ahead to make sure your store is still open and if they're offering delivery or curbside pickup. This week, we have one of the best Batman stories in years, new X-Men comics, Archie and Sabrina, a new solarpunk story, and more. Keep reading to see this week's pull.

Animosity #27 (Photo: AfterShock) Written by Marguerite Bennett

Art by Rafael de Latorre

Published by AfterShock Comics The world of Animosity is a brutal place sometimes, and especially when you’re forced to fight in an arena for your very survival. Even with everything else that is going on the world though, Jesse knows Sandor has her best interests at heart, but that could all change once Sandor reveals the lie he’s been keeping from her for so long, and if that happens, the arena will look like a cakewalk. One of the best series in comics continues to get better, and you don’t want to miss out. — Matthew Aguilar

Archie by Nick Spencer: Archie and Sabrina Vol. 2 (Photo: Archie) Written by Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki

Art by Sandy Jarrell, Jenn St-Onge

Published by Archie Comics This trade collects the latest exploits of the world of Riverdale — particularly, the unexpected romance between Archie Andrews and Sabrina Spellman. The story is largely self-contained and genuinely adorable to behold, as the series dives back into how the pair began their spooky love story. Nick Spencer and Mariko Tamaki’s script is so good, and the art by Sandy Jarrell and Jenn St-Onge is worth the price of admission alone. This is definitely a collection that belongs on your shelf. — Jenna Anderson

Batman: Creature of the Night (Photo: DC) Written by Kurt Busiek

Art by John Paul Leon

Published by DC Comics If you missed Creature of the Night when it was being published or skipped the final issue due to the many delays, then put this hardcover at the very top of your quarantine reading list. Heck, even if you already have the original issues, this is one volume that will improve any home library and the sort of story meriting multiple re-reads. A spiritual successor to Superman: Secret Identity was bound to set the bar high, but this tale of a real-world orphan bearing many similarities to Bruce Wayne unpacked a whole new set of thematic threads. Its interrogation of trauma and recovery is often heartrending and never settles for the easy solutions often delivered in superhero comics. Every stage of the journey is brilliantly depicted by artist John Paul Leon who captures the experiences of isolation, addiction, and violence in his panels—emphasizing what is real about this story over the many shorthand connections to a popular mythos. Batman: Creature of the Night is more than a successful follow up to Secret Identity or a great spin on Batman comics, it is the best Batman comic published in at least the last decade; it understands what has made the character resonate for almost a full century and makes the essential elements resonate for a new era and generation. This is one collection that simply cannot be missed. -- Chase Magnett

Coffin Bound Vol. 1: Happy Ashes (Photo: Image) Written by Dan Watters

Art by Dani

Published by Image Comics Coffin Bound is one of the most effortlessly cool and genuinely entertaining comics you can get your hands on right now. The first installment of this saga follows Izzy, a young woman who is sent on a literal trip down memory lane, as she seeks to erase all trace of herself — and prevent the men in her life from manipulating her history. It’s a punk rock, grindhouse tale of legacy, self-preservation, and body horror, and one that you won’t mind having rip out your heart and stomp on it. I’m not being hyperbolic when I say that Coffin Bound is legitimately perfect. — Jenna Anderson

Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler #1 (Photo: Marvel) Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Alan Davis

Published by Marvel Comics I’m often dismissive of one-shots tied into core series or franchises. They usually originate as a quick cash grab, continuity fix, event set-up, or some combination of the three. However, the first Giant-Size X-Men issue, featuring Jean Grey and Emma Frost, was one of the most impressive X-issues in an era where the X-Men dominate superhero comics once more. It was a visual feat with impactful storytelling that will continue to impact characters and plot for months, if not years, to come. This is all to say that with writer Jonathan Hickman returning, accompanied by stalwart and accomplished X-artist Alan Davis, that my expectations for this Nightcrawler one-shot are very high. Nightcrawler—already a personal favorite of mine—has become one of the most fascinating mutants in the Krakoa era as he seeks to construct a new mutant religion and reconcile their radically new way of life with his own belief structure. However Giant-Size X-Men Nightcrawler #1 addresses these ideas, it’s well positioned to be one of this week’s most interesting issues and one that can deliver a complete story before the back cover is revealed. -- Chase Magnett

Harley Quinn Vol. 4: The Final Trial (Photo: DC) Written by Sam Humphries, Mark Russell

Art by Sami Basri, Mike Norton

Published by DC Comics Collecting Harley Quinn #64-#69, Harley Quinn Vol. 4: The Final Trial trade paperback puts in one volume five of the most poignant and simultaneously most bonkers issues of Harley Quinn to date -- not to mention Harley Quinn: Villain of the Year which is its own category of wild. A beautiful balance of laughter and tears, it's a collection that is sure to be not only a fun distraction but just darn good comics read and given the state of the world right now, it's what we all need. Definitely give this one your time. -- Nicole Drum

Hellions #1 (Photo: Marvel) Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Stephen Segovia

Published by Marvel Comics Marvel's Dawn of X line continues to expand with this week's Hellions #1. Featuring an eclectic team that looks like a mutant Suicide Squad -- Havok, Psylocke, Empath, Mister Sinister, Scalphunter, Wildchild, Nanny, and Orphanmaker -- the series explores what Krakoa does with its troublemakers. As anyone who has read his New Mutants run should know, Zeb Wells is more than capable of writing some troublemaking mutants. With Stephen Segovia providing stellar artwork, this could be the next breakout X-Men spinoff. -- Jamie Lovett

No One's Rose #1 (Photo: Vault) Written by Emily Horn, Zac Thompson

Art by Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque

Published by Vault Comics Zac Thompson (one half of the writing team behind Marvel's Age of X-Man event) teams with co-writer Emily Horn for a solarpunk tale set after the end of the Anthropocene era. No One's Rose focuses on siblings living in the last holdout of human society, a domed city. They're at odds with each other as one, a brilliant bioengineer believes she has the power to rebuild the old world while the other seeks to destroy what still remains. The series looks inspired by works like Nausicaa and the Vallery and should be a top choice if you're looking for something new this week. -- Jamie Lovett

Supergirl #40 (Photo: DC) Written by Jody Houser

Art by Rachael Stott

Cover art by Kevin Maguire The conclusion of "The Infected" is finally here with Supergirl #40 and while the storyline hasn't exactly been the most thrilling in the Supergirl title, the issue is set to give a final face-off between Wonder Woman and infected Supergirl, one who may have truly lost herself thanks to the Batman Who Laughs' terrifying infection. Given the coronavirus pandemic, it's a situation that feels almost a little too close to home, but that's also what makes the issue a worthy read this week. When the world feels a little out of control, we turn to heroes to save the day and that couldn't be more clear in this issue. -- Nicole Drum