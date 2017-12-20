Marvel Cancels 5 Series, Possibly More

Marvel Comics will cancel at least five ongoing series in early 2018 and possibly more as the publisher’s March solicitations have revealed.

Generation X, Hawkeye, Iceman, Jean Grey, and The Unbelievable Gwenpool have all been confirmed as canceled.

“Yeah, as some of you are guessing from that cover, #16 will be our last issue of Hawkeye,” tweeted writer Kelly Thompson. “Obviously I’m disappointed, but I’m really proud of our book & 16 issues is a solid number in modern times. And there’s maybe something interesting coming next? We’ll see!”

Iceman writer Sina Grace tweeted a handwritten note explaining the difficult situation, reading, “Yup, Iceman is coming to a close. I am supremely bummed out, but was given plenty of notice (and even a Hail Mary or two). Everyone at Marvel has been super supportive but at the end of the day, solo X-titles are a hard sell for retailers…”

Writer Christina Strain revealed she had turned in her final pages for Generation X. “Guys, I just want you to know I’m overwhelmed by the incredible amount of love we’ve received today in regards to Generation X,” she tweeted. “We put so much of ourselves into this book, and your kind words are reminding us that it was worth it. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

The Mighty Captain Marvel was also believed to have been canceled since it was absent from the March solicitations, but writer Margeret Stohl assured fans that was not the case.

“Concerned Citizens: nope Captain Marvel has not been canceled & we are hard at work on all things Carol Danvers even now!” tweeted Stohl.

Mark Waid similarly dispelled concerns about Champions being canceled. “Book’s not going away, not cancelled. No worries.”

Guardians of the Galaxy was also confirmed as canceled recently, though that cancellation is making way for the Infinity Countdown series.

Defenders, Luke Cage, and Secret Warriors were also missing from March’s solicitations. Defenders will be losing writer Brian Michael Bendis when he makes the move to DC Comics. Secret Warriors writer Matthew Rosenberg pushed back against the idea that this is some kind of mass cull on Marvel’s part.

“There is no bloodbath of cancellations,” he Tweeted. “Some books end so new ones can take their place. That’s just the cycle.”