Captain America Fans Wish Steve Rogers A Happy Birthday

By Kofi Outlaw

It's the 4th of July and Marvel fans are celebrating the occasion by not only showing love to America, but to the superhero icon that embodies it: Captain America. Social media is lighting up with fans wishing Steve Roger a happy birthday – to all the best versions of the character, in the most creative of ways. 

Whether it is the Steve Rogers we know from the comics, or the live-action character made famous by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Chris Evans, fans still look at Captain Americaas an icon. According to Steve Roger's MCU bio, he is turning 104 years old in 2022 – and still looking great! 

The Official HBD

Marvel sent this official Happy Birthday shoutout to Steve Rogers.

Looking GREAT for 104

From the look of things, Steve Rogers is aging like fine (frozen) wine.

Crew Love

This artwork captures the love and camaraderie The Avengers have for one another – and their captain.

The One and Only

Really this is a showcase of the 'one and only' dynamic duo of Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. But then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done that to us -and we're not sorry about celebrating both.

Best. Character. Ever.

For some fans, today is the celebration of the greatest creative achievement mankind has reached.

Chris Evans Thanks You

Chris Evans should be giving extra special thanks today – not only for the birth of an America that provided him with great opportunity – but also for a character that made him a worldwide star.

What Other Holidays?

It's America and Steve Rogers' birthdays – what else do you need to celebrate???

The Sentinel of Liberty

Captain America endures as a symbol with good reason. Happy 4th of July.

We Miss You

Even if the man is gone, his legacy never fades.

Let's Do This All Day

No matter which version you love best, celebrate America today.

