Captain America Fans Wish Steve Rogers A Happy Birthday
It's the 4th of July and Marvel fans are celebrating the occasion by not only showing love to America, but to the superhero icon that embodies it: Captain America. Social media is lighting up with fans wishing Steve Roger a happy birthday – to all the best versions of the character, in the most creative of ways.
Whether it is the Steve Rogers we know from the comics, or the live-action character made famous by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Chris Evans, fans still look at Captain Americaas an icon. According to Steve Roger's MCU bio, he is turning 104 years old in 2022 – and still looking great!
The Official HBD
Happy birthday, Steve Rogers! 🌟 #FourthOfJuly pic.twitter.com/oUUy57uTCp— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 4, 2022
Marvel sent this official Happy Birthday shoutout to Steve Rogers.
Looking GREAT for 104
It’s the 4th so it means HAPPY 104th BIRTHDAY to steve rogers!! I miss you so much and appreciate you🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/DDbNLNwKFh— lauren🤍 (taylor's version) (@icedlaur) July 4, 2022
From the look of things, Steve Rogers is aging like fine (frozen) wine.
Crew Love
natasha romanoff calls everyone to surprise steve rogers on his birthday pic.twitter.com/Ja8HC71DIW— content for stevenat (@foreverstevenat) July 5, 2021
This artwork captures the love and camaraderie The Avengers have for one another – and their captain.
The One and Only
Happy 104th birthday to the one and only Steve Rogers. pic.twitter.com/zyMSnx8LYw— 💭… (@40sstevebuck) July 4, 2022
Really this is a showcase of the 'one and only' dynamic duo of Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. But then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done that to us -and we're not sorry about celebrating both.
Best. Character. Ever.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST CHARACTER OF ALL TIME, STEVE ROGERS !!!! pic.twitter.com/qPrDiFJIZ9— h (@steveroguhrs) July 4, 2022
For some fans, today is the celebration of the greatest creative achievement mankind has reached.
Chris Evans Thanks You
Happy birthday to Steve Rogers, Chris Evans' most memorable role🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/3aKbS8sdGJ— STEVE ROGERS DAY💙 (@chrisevansparty) July 4, 2022
Chris Evans should be giving extra special thanks today – not only for the birth of an America that provided him with great opportunity – but also for a character that made him a worldwide star.
What Other Holidays?
FUCK ANY OTHER HOLIDAYS HAPPY BIRTHDAY STEVE ROGERS pic.twitter.com/e6lpraRW5F— not lena (@bluegreytan) July 4, 2022
It's America and Steve Rogers' birthdays – what else do you need to celebrate???
The Sentinel of Liberty
Happy birthday, Steve Rogers,— 🦇💙Angela💙🦇 (@AngelaBarnes75) July 4, 2022
Sentinel of Liberty, a good man.
(From Daredevil #233) pic.twitter.com/w9EYe7Fa9X
Captain America endures as a symbol with good reason. Happy 4th of July.
We Miss You
happy birthday steve rogers best avenger, best mcu character, the first man on earth, we miss you so badly- pic.twitter.com/bqKCqaK8qU— winx STEVE'S DAY (@brooklyndogtags) July 4, 2022
Even if the man is gone, his legacy never fades.
Let's Do This All Day
Happy Birthday Steve Rogers🎉🎂🎊🎈#captainamerica #Marvel #steverogers #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/RadMWWzz85— buchanan (@bchanan_B) July 3, 2022
No matter which version you love best, celebrate America today.