Captain America Fans Wish Steve Rogers A Happy Birthday

It's the 4th of July and Marvel fans are celebrating the occasion by not only showing love to America, but to the superhero icon that embodies it: Captain America. Social media is lighting up with fans wishing Steve Roger a happy birthday – to all the best versions of the character, in the most creative of ways.

Whether it is the Steve Rogers we know from the comics, or the live-action character made famous by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Chris Evans, fans still look at Captain Americaas an icon. According to Steve Roger's MCU bio, he is turning 104 years old in 2022 – and still looking great!