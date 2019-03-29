Marvel Reveals Carnage-ized Variants

At C2E2, Marvel Comics announced its big Venom and Carnage event, Absolute Carnage. Now they’ve announced plans to celebrate with a series of 25 variant covers showing some of Marvel’s biggest heroes getting “Carnage-ized.” In the same spirit as Marvels’ Venomized variants, the covers show Marvel heroes bonding with the murderous Carnage symbiote. “Cletus Kasady is back, and he is deadlier than he’s ever been,” writer Donny Cates said when the event was announced. “Absolute Carnage encompasses every single character who has ever worn a Symbiote and every Symbiote that has ever been, going all the way back to when Peter found the black suit. Going from there to Maximum Carnage to Venomized to everything… everyone is a target.”
The variants will release in July. Here’s the full list of the first 19 covers:
1. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 by TODD NAUCK
2. AVENGERS #22 by JUNGGEUN YOON
3. BLACK CAT #2 by MARK BROOKS
4. BLACK PANTHER #14 by RYAN BROWN
5. CAPTAIN AMERICA #13 by BUTCH GUICE
6. CAPTAIN MARVEL #8 by INHYUK LEE
7. DAREDEVIL #8 by LEE GARBETT
8. DEADPOOL #15 SKOTTIE YOUNG
9. DOCTOR STRANGE #17 by EMA LUPACCHINO
10. FANTASTIC FOUR #12 PATCH ZIRCHER
11. FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #9 by WOO DAE SHIM
12. GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 by GUISEPPE CAMUNCOLI
13. IMMORTAL HULK #20 by NICK BRADSHAW
14. SAVAGE AVENGERS #3 by LEINIL YU
15. SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER #10 IBAN COELLO
16. THOR #15 by MIKE MCKONE
17. TONY STARK: IRON MAN #14 PASQUAL FERRY
18. UNCANNY X-MEN #21 by DECLAN SHALVEY
19. VENOM #16 by RON LIM
Keep reading to see some of the covers for yourself. Absolute Carnage begins in August.
