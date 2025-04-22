3 Marvel Villains Who Could Have Replaced Thanos Better Than Doom

The Marvel Cinematic Universe officially charted its course for the Multiverse Saga’s climax last summer at San Diego Comic-Con. Confirming the departure of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios announced Avengers 5 is now Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr. making a shocking return as the saga’s new central villain: Doctor Doom. While the prospect of RDJ embodying Victor Von Doom is undeniably huge news, there’s a lingering question about the fit. Doctor Doom is, without question, one of Marvel’s absolute greatest villains, but his core identity is intrinsically linked with the Fantastic Four. He’s their arch-nemesis. Launching him straight into an Avengers-level conflict before he even clashes properly with Reed Richards and Marvel’s First Family feels premature, skipping a foundational rivalry.

With Doom now locked as the central figure, Marvel Studios could have taken alternative paths for the Multiversal Saga that would have been better in a post-Thanos universe. Here’s our pick for the powerful figures who could have filled the Thanos void, providing unique threats that would be better suited for the Avengers than Doctor Doom.

Korvac

Michael Korvac offers the kind of epic cosmic threat that could top Thanos (Josh Brolin), but with the advantage of being relatively unknown. First appearing in Giant-Size Defenders #3, Korvac began as a human computer technician from the 31st century, later transformed into a cyborg, and eventually imbued with the near-limitless Power Cosmic absorbed from Galactus’ technology. Korvac seeks to impose his twisted version of utopia on the universe, believing his vast power grants him the right and wisdom to forcibly perfect reality, eliminating perceived chaos and suffering. This often puts him in conflict with heroes who defend free will.

As a flexible cosmic entity without Doom’s deep Fantastic Four baggage, Korvac could have been tailored as a uniquely Avengers-level cosmic event, testing the team against godhood itself and the terrifying implications of enforced order. Given the sprawling chaos of the Multiverse, Korvac could also have emerged as the figure trying to set everything straight, putting him on a collision path with multiple heroes before the Avengers made their final stand. His relative obscurity meant his story could unfold without preconceived notions, offering narrative freedom while still delivering universe-shattering stakes appropriate for a post-Thanos MCU.

Morgan le Fay

Morgan le Fay presents an ideal candidate to introduce a magical threat distinct from the MCU’s established cosmic forces and techno-villains. Debuting in 1955’s Black Knight #1, Morgan is the legendary sorceress of Arthurian myth, an immortal half-fae wielding immense magical power honed over centuries. Morgan’s vast abilities include reality manipulation, illusions, necromancy, and control over mystical energies, making her one of Earth’s most formidable magic users. Her power is ancient and intrinsically tied to magic itself, offering a different flavor of conflict than opponents reliant on technology or brute strength.

Pitting the Avengers against Morgan would provide a welcome change in threat type. Instead of facing another armored tyrant or cosmic conqueror, Earth’s Mightiest Defenders could confront forces operating entirely outside their usual parameters. Morgan’s magic bypasses the Avengers’ usual defenses and targets minds and souls, forcing the team to rely on mystical allies or find unconventional solutions. While Doctor Doom incorporates sorcery, Morgan is sorcery incarnate, representing a pure, ancient magical danger perfect for the Avengers.

Squadron Sinister

The Squadron Sinister is a team-based threat that first appeared in The Avengers #69 as explicit villainous counterparts to DC Comics’ Justice League. Often assembled by cosmic entities like the Grandmaster for direct conflict, their roster typically includes Hyperion, who mirrors Superman’s immense strength, flight, and heat vision; Nighthawk, a non-powered character relying on Batman-like strategy and technology; Doctor Spectrum, wielding an alien power prism akin to a Green Lantern ring; and the Whizzer, boasting Flash-level super-speed. They function as a cohesive unit designed to overwhelm the Avengers through combined might.

After the Avengers faced the overwhelming power of Thanos, introducing a coordinated team like the Squadron Sinister would have provided a necessary change of pace. The dynamic would shift from battling one ultimate foe to countering multiple top-tier threats simultaneously, demanding intricate teamwork and complex strategies from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The members of the Squadron Sinsiter could also be introduced one by one in multiple movies and TV shows, before they combined their skills for the ultimate crossover. The Multiverse framework also offers the perfect excuse to pull these villains from different timelines, meaning they would fit perfectly in the Multiversal Saga framework.

What other Avengers villain would you have liked to see in the MCU for the Multiversal Saga? Let us know in the comments!