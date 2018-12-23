Marvel Teases Major Change to Deadpool

Marvel may be making a big change to Deadpool in the coming months.

The solicitations for an upcoming arc of the ongoing Deadpool and Spider-Man team-up series Spider-Man/Deadpool is titled “Infinite House of Civil yet Secret Crisis War Invasions.” The title is obviously a shot at the constant cycle of increasingly hyperbolic events at Marvel and DC Comics, but the villain introduced in the story could change everything for Wade Wilson.

The story continues in Spider-Man/Deadpool #47 and #48. The solicitation text for Spider-Man/Deadpool #48 reveals that a “mysterious and omnipotent” villain will “restore the fourth wall,” which will “stop Deadpool from seeing and talking to readers.

Deadpool’s ability to break the fourth wall goes back two decades. Joe Kelly was the first writer to make it a part of Deadpool’s character, and subsequent writers made it into his signature. The meta nature even got to the point that Deadpool had multiple voices in his head manifesting as separate caption boxes that were often arguing with each. Later, it was retconned that the villain Madcap was actually inside Deadpool’s head messing with him.

That meta humor has heavily influenced Deadpool’s cinematic appearances. In both Deadpool and Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds’ version of the character directly addresses the audience and makes jokes that break the films’ own continuity.

Whether replacing the fourth wall for Deadpool will stick beyond this new story remains to be seen.

Spider-Man/Deadpool #47 and #48 go on sale in March 2019.

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #47

ROBBIE THOMPSON (W) • MATT HORAK (A)

Cover by Will Robson

“INFINITE HOUSE OF CIVIL yet SECRET CRISIS WAR INVASIONS” continues!

• The entire Marvel Universe is on the chopping block and it doesn’t look like Spider-Man and Deadpool can save the day.

• Wait, WHAT?! They’re our HEROES?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #48

ROBBIE THOMPSON (W) • MATT HORAK (A)

Cover by Will Robson

“INFINITE HOUSE OF CIVIL yet SECRET CRISIS WAR INVASIONS” marches on!

• Who is this new, mysterious and OMNIPOTENT villain who has restored the fourth wall?

• If he can stop Deadpool from seeing and talking to readers, WHAT ELSE CAN HE DO?!

• Can Spider-Man pull it all together by #50?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99