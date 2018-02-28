Marvel Cinematic Universe 10th Anniversary Posters Revealed

It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 10the anniversary, and the studio is celebrating with some lovely new posters.

The new posters are just part of Marvel Studios ten-year anniversary celebration, which also included a huge class photo featuring almost everyone who has made an appearance during the first 10 years. As for the posters, each one features a golden gradient and one of the MCU’s finest.

The first round of posters includes Iron Man (Iron Man 3), Captain America (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Thor (Ragnarok), Black Widow (Winter Soldier), The Hulk (The Avengers), Scarlet Witch (Captain America: Civil War), Black Panther (Black Panther), and Groot (from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1).

Hopefully, every member of the MCU will get their own poster at some point, and there are plenty left to include. Star-Lord, Rocket Racoon, Gamora, Nebula, Baby Groot, Teen Groot, Yondu, Vision, Quicksilver, Valkyrie, Loki, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Okoye, Nakia, Shuri, Ant-Man, The Wasp, Doctor Strange, Wong, Sharon Carter, Nick Fury, and yes, Hawkeye.

Having all of these heroes in one place is rather epic, and that goes for behind the scenes as well. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige describes the filming experience on the film something completely unexpected.

“I guess what has surprised me is how emotional it all is,” Feige said. “Every day, every dailies, every time an actor that has never interacted with a character comes in contact with a character they’ve never interacted with, it’s amazing.”

“There is something very special about those movies that is happening everyday on set,” Feige said. “It’s not just the crew that feels it, or me that feels it, it’s all the cast who are all mega-stars in their own right, yet feel privileged to be doing what they’re doing every day. Joe and Anthony [Russo] handling it, two movies at the same time, in an unprecedented fashion.”

Fans can catch Black Panther in theaters now, while Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4.

