Marvel Fan Proves THANOS Infinity Stone Theory Correct

If you think that Marvel fans have mined every Avengers: Infinity War Easter egg there is to find – think again! With every day that passes, fans are discovering new and exciting Marvel Cinematic Universe references and connections in the film – including this nice little tidbit that has been a long-running fan theory:

As stated, Marvel fans have long had a working theory that the Infinity Stones being revealed in various Marvel movies were spelling out “T-H-A-N-O-S,” but the there was a big missing piece to the puzzle: the Soul Stone. There was no telling how the Soul Stone would fit the “H” portion of the Thanos acronym – but thanks to Avengers: Infinity War, we now know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING – Infinity War Spoilers Follow!

In the film, it’s revealed that Gamora located the Soul Stone for Thanos at some point in the past, and it was located in the “Helgentar System,” on a planet called Vormir. Obviously the “Helgentar System” provides the “H” to complete the puzzle, which is kind of a weak connection. Of course, there’s till so much mystery surrounding the Soul Stone that we can pretty much only categorize it one of two ways: as “Vormir” or the “Helgentar System.” We never actually get to see what the Stone looks like in its disguised form, or why it was tied to this particular system in the first place. Avengers 4 will probably reveal more surprises about the Soul Stone – including why Gamora is still seen inside of it, at the end of Infinity War.

Looking at the complete puzzle, this is just one more cool way that the MCU has woven little secret hints and Easter eggs to its larger reveals, all along the way. It’s also a clear sign that there are so many other discoveries buried deep into Avengers: Infinity War for fans to dig up – so they better start rewatching!

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.