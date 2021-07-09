All the Marvel Cinematic Universe Films With Release Dates

By Charlie Ridgely

We have officially entered Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This new phase of storytelling in the MCU was supposed to begin last year, following the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Things didn't go according to plan, though, as the pandemic caused everything to be put on hold. Marvel got things back up and running at the beginning of the year with its first TV shows, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the studio is now looking ahead to its return to theaters, with a couple of incredibly packed years ahead.

On Monday morning, Marvel Studios released a sizzle reel about the comeback of movie theaters, teasing everything that's coming up for the MCU in the next couple of years. The video showed footage of films like Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, while also revealing the official titles for the Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequels. We even got the release dates for a couple of 2023 films.

With today's announcements, the Marvel theatrical slate is now set through the middle of 2023, complete with official release dates and titles. There are 10 movies in all happening between now and then.

You can take a look at the full upcoming slate below!

Black Widow - July 9, 2021

Black Widow 010
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - September 3, 2021

shang chi trailer
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
Eternals - November 5, 2021

Eternals Footage
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
Spider-Man: No Way Home - December 17, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home Alternate Title Video
(Photo: Spider-Man Movies)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - March 25, 2022

doctor strange multiverse of madness
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
Thor: Love and Thunder - May 6, 2022

thor love and thunder logo
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - July 8, 2022

black panther wakanda forever
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
The Marvels - November 11, 2022

the marvels
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - February 17, 2023

Ant-Man-And-The-Wasp-Quantumania
(Photo: Disney)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

guardians of the galaxy vol 3 logo
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
