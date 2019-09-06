Marvel’s What If? Fanart Puts Captain America in an Iron Man Suit

In a few years, Disney+‘s What If…? series is set to bring about a unique take on alternate realities and moments within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the series will be deploying a distinct animated style, a new piece of fanart imagines one potential reality in live-action. @christ_ave41 recently took to Instagram to share his take on Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) wearing an Iron Man suit.

Of course, we already know that What If…? will feature Steve in some sort of Iron suit, albeit with a twist. Footage that was screened at last month’s D23 Expo showed a pre-serum Steve Rogers taking flight in a retro Iron Man suit, in order to fight alongside Captain Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). But with What If…? expected to feature an episode for every MCU movie, there certainly are other possibilities to suit Steve up in Iron Man armor.

What If…? will see the return of Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Dum Dum Duggan (Neal McDonough), Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), Korg (Taika Waititi), Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and Taserface (Chris Sullivan). Westworld star Jeffrey Wright will be voicing The Watcher, who will serve as the series’ narrator.

What If…? will be just one of several MCU shows brought to life on Disney+, including Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“At Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige — who is shepherding this amazing tentpole theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe — he is the same person behind all the Marvel Studios series that will be on Disney+, so he’s bringing in great storytellers, directors, producers and writers for these series,” Disney+ exec Agnes Chu said earlier this year. “It’s a way in which we can access new talent as well as leverage the great storytelling that already exists.”

Would you want to see Steve Rogers don an Iron Man suit in What If…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

