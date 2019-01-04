Marvel Fan Points Out Hilarious Difference Between Captain Marvel and Spider-Man

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has no shortage of noble heroes, but that’s not to say that there aren’t some hilarious dichotomies between some of them.

Reddit user ContraryPython recently pointed out one major difference between the MCU’s version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Namely, the pair definitely do not deal with old lady civilians in the same way, with Peter helping an old woman with directions in Spider-Man: Homecoming while Carol punches an old lady in the face in the Captain Marvel trailer.

Of course, there is the extra caveat of why Carol is punching the old lady in the face, in that she probably thinks the woman is a member of the shape-shifting Skrulls. But on the surface, that doesn’t make the meme any less amusing.

While footage has yet to be officially released from Spider-Man‘s next MCU venture, we know that Captain Marvel will have a pretty dynamic debut in her solo film this spring.

“I think she has an ego, but in a healthy way,” Larson told reporters during a set visit last year. “She doesn’t have an unrealistic expectation of herself – she just owns that she’s really good and really skilled, which feels good to play. She also has an incredible sense of humor, makes fun of herself, makes fun of other people and has no issue if someone makes fun of her.”

“[She’s] probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played.” Larson continued. “We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character. I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully that’s what comes out on screen.”

