Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Name for Spider-Sense Revealed

Slowly but surely, Spider-Man is starting to find his footing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After his debut in front of the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War, he embarked on his own solo adventure before returning to fight Thanos in Infinity War and Endgame. And now he’s finally coming into his own with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home next month.

Avengers: Infinity War gave us our first glimpse at Peter Parker’s newest super power, teasing that the comic book ability of Spider Sense was finally showing up in the latest movies — but they’re calling it something much different (and sillier) in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

During an interview with ComicBook’s Brandon Davis, the cast of the film revealed that the Spider Sense is getting a bit of a misnomer and is referred to as the “Peter Tingle.” Yes, seriously.

With new powers comes new responsibilities, and Peter Parker will have to step up if he wants to save the world from the threat of the Elementals. While he will have Mysterio at his side, Spider-Man will have to embrace his heroic destiny in order to fill the void left behind by Iron Man.

And with all of the doom and gloom, not to mention the black suits, fans might assume that the Spidey movies are heading in a darker direction. Fear not, as director Jon Watts explained to Total Film that Spider-Man: Far From Home will maintain the lighthearted tone from the first movie.

“[This] isn’t the start of a new, dark ’emo’ phase for Peter,” explained Watts. “Even though he’s gone through all these dramatic and traumatic events, he’s still the same Peter Parker we know and love. It’s seeing how he deals with those things that’s interesting for me.”

Spidey will also have to deal with Nick Fury in this movie.

“I always wanted to put our idealistic teenage hero Peter Parker against a jaded, world-weary super spy like Nick Fury,” Watts told ComicBook during our visit to the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

He added, “I always thought that would be such a great combination of conflict and relationship to explore. That was something that was in my very, very, very first pitch and my very first meeting at Marvel — I was like, ‘I want to see this kid go up against this bad motherf—ker,’ you know? Tony Stark is like the cool, supportive rich uncle. Nick Fury is more like the mean, new stepdad. And I just thought it would be really fun to see those two worlds collide.”

We’ll see if Peter and his new abilities can rise to the challenge when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.