Conan to Appear in Marvel Comics #1000

More and more details are beginning to come out about the landmark Marvel Comics #1000, and it sounds like it will involve a very specific blast from the past. On Thursday, Marvel Comics revealed that Conan the Barbarian will be featured in Marvel Comics #1000, with a “new Conan adventure” from Ralph Macchio and Marco Checchetto.

“If Crom had shown any interest in human matters,” Jay Zetterberg of Cabinet Entertainment said in a statement, “he would surely be as excited as we are to see Conan included in Marvel Comics #1000.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This marks just the latest Marvel Comics appearance that Conan has had in recent months, after making the jump over from Dark Horse earlier this year. Those appearances have also included a very colorful role in the Savage Avengers series.

“SAVAGE AVENGERS is just what it says on the label–it’s all of the biggest badasses of the Marvel Universe brought together uneasily in one explosive series–and with Conan as a wild card,” SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort told Marvel.com earlier this year. “It’s big, it’s brash, it’s explosive, it never slows down–the only scenes in SAVAGE AVENGERS that involve a table is when somebody is being thrown through one.”

Marvel Comics #1000 will serve as a landmark issue for the company, with an 80-page one-shot featuring 80 different creative teams.

“Our characters are mentioned in so many different ways and in so many different mediums and we always keep track,” Marvel Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski said when the issue was announced. “Now these distinguished individuals are able to contribute back to the comics they grew up on.”

What do you think of Conan joining Marvel Comics #1000? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Marvel Comics #1000 will arrive in stores in August.