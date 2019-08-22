Marvel Announces Annihilation: Scourge

The Negative Zone is in disarray yet again so it’s only fitting Nova and a team of intergalactic crime fighters are on their to way help out. Nearly ten years after the critically-acclaimed Annihilation event hit stores, Marvel is bringing the title back for another go-around. Announced as part of the House of Ideas’ November solicitations, Annihilation: Scourge Alpha #1 will launch an all-new event.

Written by The Punisher scribe Matt Rosenberg with art by Juanan Ramirez (Tony Stark: Iron Man), this one-shot will see a makeshift team of cosmic heroes head into the Negative Zone to tackle a new cosmic threat — something the solicitation says the Marvel Universe “isn’t ready for!”

Coincidentally enough, the team shown on Josemaria Casanovas’ primary cover is made up of Nova, Silver Surfer, and Beta Ray Bill — three of the characters that made up the Annihilators super team in a post-Annihilation: Conquest world. The Fantastic Four also sneaked onto the cover, which will seem to hint their November book Fantastic Four: Negative Zone #1 would be an Annihilation: Scourge tie-in, though it’s currently not being marketed as such.

In an Amazon listing that surfaced earlier this summer, it appears the Annihilation: Scourge event will be made up of six books — Annihilation: Scourge Alpha #1 and then five mystery books, currently labeled as “A1” through “E1.” That same listing hints Negative Zone baddie Annihilus won’t be the villain in this storyline. In fact, he’s the one that calls the heroes to the Negative Zone to help out with a threat that can ruin them all.

The full solicitation for the Annihilation: Scourge kickoff is below.

ANNIHILATION: SCOURGE ALPHA #1

MATTHEW Rosenberg (W) • Juanan Ramirez (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX GARNER

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY ARIEL OLIVETTI

THE OPENING SALVO FOR DECEMBER’S MAIN EVENT!

Something is stirring in the Negative Zone…something that the Marvel Universe isn’t ready for! Will Nova be able to assemble a team powerful enough to tackle this burgeoning threat, or is it already too late to stop its descent upon the galaxy? For the Cosmos’s greatest heroes, ANNIHILATION is only the beginning…

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Annihilation: Scourge Alpha #1 is set to hit comic stores November 20th.