Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief Praises ‘Aquaman’

Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski is singing Aquaman‘s praises.

On Friday, Cebulski took to Twitter to share his thoughts after seeing the latest DC Comics film.

“Just back from Aquaman,” Cebulski tweeted. “Really enjoyed it! Such a fun flick, the spectacle of it all made me feel like a kid in the theater. Can’t wait to take my nephew & niece. Big congrats to Geoff Johns, Jim Lee, James Wan on this superhero splash!”

Fans seem to feel the same way as Cebulski. Aquaman has been at the top of the box office for two straight weeks. The film has made $189 million at the box office in North America and $751.7 million worldwide. It is on track to become the biggest DC Comics movie since The Dark Knight Rises.

Even as Aquaman‘s critical score as evened out on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience score has remained strong.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the half-human prince of Atlantis who finds himself caught between the surface world and the underwater realm when his brother stokes the fires of war between Atlantis and the surface.

The film is directed by James Wan and follows Momoa’s debut as Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wan discussed the importance of putting his own touch on Aquaman while also staying true to the foundation laid in Justice League.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.

“So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman is now playing in theaters.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.