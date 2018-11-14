Marvel Just Gave a Different Villain All the Infinity Stones

As Marvel’s space epic Infinity Wars enters the home stretch, the crew at the House of Ideas switched things up this week when they abruptly took away the Infinity Stones from their current holder and gave them to somebody new. Somebody, quite frankly, you might expect.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Gerry Duggan and Mike Deodato’s Infinity Wars #5. If you haven’t read the latest issue of the cosmic tale, proceed with caution!

Since the beginning of this event, Loki has been on a mission of some sort. He’s been drawn to the God Quarry and for whatever reason, he’s begun obsessing over it. Before too long, Gamora — the bearer of all six Infinity Stones throughout the event so far — sent the God of Mischief into a pocket dimension within the Soul Stone.

Fortunately enough for Loki, he was able to assemble a group of his own Avengers — Emma Frost, Kang the Conqueror, Ms. Marvel, Adam Warlock, Ant-Man, and the Incredible Hulk. Loki and company were able to use that universe’s set of Infinity Stones to build a doorway back to Earth-616.

There, the group worked together to take down Gamora and rid her of the Stones in her possession. Although Loki told each of the members of his group that they’d be a holder of one of the stones, he tricked them all and took the stones for himself.

With all of the Infinity Stones in tow, Loki was finally able to break through the barrier at the bottom of the God Quarry. At the bottom of the quarry, Loki came across an ancient group of Celestials. He finds out the group are the creators of all of the Infinity Stones across the multiverse.

Although the Infinity Stones aren’t able to be used at the bottom of the God Quarry, Loki will still have possession of them when Infinity Wars #6 comes out next month. After Infinity Wars #6 hits shelves at comic stores, the Infinity Wars saga will be wrapped up in the pages of two one-shots — Infinity Wars: Fallen Guardian and Infinity Wars: Infinity. The solicitations for both books can be found below.

INFINITY WARS: FALLEN GUARDIAN #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Andy MacDonald (A)

Cover by R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CLASSIFIED VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

FANTASTIC FOUR VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY MARKO DJURDJEVIC

In the stunning climax of INFINITY WARS, one of the Guardians of the Galaxy makes the ultimate sacrifice. Look back at the life of a fallen Guardian and the empty space they leave behind in what’s left of the universe.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INFINITY WARS: ∞ #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A)

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

What comes AFTER infinity?

32 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99