Is Marvel Teasing A New Immortal Hulk?

Come this Fall, the fan-favorite Immortal Hulk series might be introducing an all-new gamma monster. The House of Ideas rolled out its September solicitations earlier this week and the sales text for the hit from Al Ewing and Joe Bennett has some peculiar wording that makes it seem a new Hulk could be on the way.

“The stage is set for the final confrontation between the new ABOMINATION…” the solicitation reads. “…and the IMMORTAL HULK.”

It’s definitely strange wording, in the least but if one thing’s for certain about this run is the fact they’ve been willing to go many places few have chosen to go before. The story is downright horror at times and is currently one of Marvel’s best-reviewed comics available. ComicBook.com’s Chase Magnett reviews the run for the site, and when it first dropped, he compared it to the earliest Hulk comics written by the legendary Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

“Tracing the story of the Hulk back to its roots, only the earliest issues created by Kirby and Lee resemble this monstrosity,” Magnett says. “He is not even the same character who could be wrangled into The Avengers for several issues. As a thesis statement for the series to come, it rejects the standard model and promises something much stranger. Hulk is a being of rage, and there is nothing righteous about his motives or methods. He is the ugly side of humanity, and Immortal Hulk #1 establishes how that can actually be made to work in the superhero genre. The result is a feeling of excitement, but one tinged with terror.”

The full solicitation for Immortal Hulk #23 is below.

IMMORTAL HULK #23

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

IMMORTAL WRAPAROUND Variant Cover by TBA

The war has come home – and Shadow Base is the battleground.

The stage is set for the final confrontation between the new ABOMINATION…

…and the IMMORTAL HULK

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Immortal Hulk #23 is due out in September.