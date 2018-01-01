Marvel Releases Mystery Character New Year’s Resolutions

Happy New Year! 🎉 Can you guess which Marvel characters made each of these resolutions? #NewYearsDay pic.twitter.com/DVTXeZqPm6 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 1, 2018

The new year is a time of change and growth and, for many, a time to assess their lives and try to do things a little differently, maybe even a little bit better, in the year to come. For superheroes, it’s no different.

Earlier today, Marvel took to Twitter to share some of your favorite characters’ resolutions are for the new year and how they plan to make their universes a better place in 2012.

Accompanied by a blurry, darkened image of the character in question, Marvel asked fans to guess who made each of four resolutions, each of whom will presumably play a big role in the Marvel Comics Universe this year as it bounces back from a difficult 2017 on and off the page.

“I’m going to be the Mental Organism designed only for kindness! Maybe,” reads one, which fans have attributed to MODOK.

“My whole life is one giant failed New Year’s resolution. Go away,” reads another, arguably the easiest to guess, attributed to Jessica Jones.

“In 2018, I want to get bitten by a radioactive rich person,” says Spider-Man.

Last but not least, “I want to embiggen my time helping those in need,” says a fourth attributed not to Ant-Man (as one might guess) but to Ms. Marvel.

Keep an eye on Marvel’s Twitter feed; if they waited until about 4 p.m. ET to post these, there is a chance there could be some more fun as they day rolls on!